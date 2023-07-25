Marta Minujín at Pinacoteca de São Paulo – MONDO MODA

The Pinacoteca de São Paulo presents Marta Minujín: Ao Vivo, the first panoramic exhibition in Brazil of one of the most important Latin American artists of her generation. Curated by Ana Maria Maia, it takes place from July 29 to January 28, 2024 in the seven rooms on the first floor of Pinacoteca Luz.

Marta Minujín in her studio with elements from the installation El Batacazo – 2023 @ Sofia Ungar

The exhibition articulates more than one hundred works from 1963 to the present, re-presenting the iconic El Batacazo, created in the context of the Torcuato Di Tella Institute in 1965, in addition to works such as Galeria Blanda [Galeria Mole] (1973) and The fall of universal myths (1978-). An inflatable welcomes the public in the first days of the exhibition in the Pina Luz parking lot.

About the artist

Work by Marta Minujin – Geometria Blanda @ disclosure

Born in Buenos Aires in 1943, Marta Minujín, still active today, achieved great acclaim in Argentina and internationally. Throughout her career, the artist became the ambassador of the pop movement in Argentina, which involved interpreting these international trends with references from Buenos Aires.

Although he identified himself with the label, his production has a multidisciplinary character, combining aspects of pop art with happening and conceptual art.

Despite gender prejudices, Minujín moved between creative and intellectual environments in the world‘s great artistic capitals, present in important chapters of art history since the second half of the 20th century.

Like this:

Like Loading…

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by the Journalist and Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

