Marta Movidas dedicates “Rosquilla de Cinnamon” to her dog Tomi

You can now listen to the new single from Marta Moved, “Rosquilla de Canela”, dedicated to his puppy Tomi. It lies between ultrapop and the influence of punk rock more weezercore, and moves away from the baroque arrangements and artifices that characterize the singer. Tomi was rescued by the grandparents of Marta when she was a child, and lived with him for eighteen years. He was short and brown, and lying down he looked like a cinnamon donut. The song talks about unconditional and lasting friendship; in her Marta open your heart and express yourself directly. She leaves his experiments with J-pop behind and launches into a visceral theme.