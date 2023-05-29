Home » Marta Savić returned from the Dominican Republic after a year Entertainment
World

by admin
Singer Marta Savić with her family together after a year

Izvor: Instagram/marta_savic_official

The singers bought a house of 200 square meters in the Dominican Republic, and the duplex that she has been arranging for the last 4 months is only 50 meters from the sea. At the airport in Belgrade, the singer was met by her daughter Elena Kitić, and now there are current pictures on Instagram of the duplex for which Marta took out a loan with Milet.

The property reportedly cost 300,000 euros, and it is furnished in a minimalist style, without superfluous details. The predominant color is white, both in the apartment and on the terrace on the roof, where there is also a jacuzzi.

Look at the pictures:

