Martha Medeiros summer 2024 preview – MONDO MODA

Martha Medeiros summer 2024 preview

Martha Medeiros summer 2024 collection

The Alagoas Martha Medeiros presents a preview of the summer 2024 collection called Manacá, inspired by the Atlantic Forest butterfly species. The simplicity and fluidity of the butterfly’s wings were concepts that gave life to the brand’s new exclusive line in lace.

2023 Manaca Collection by Martha Medeiros @ André Salcedo

For this season, she innovates with the attribution of prints in linen and silk, which brings a lot of freshness and delicacy to spring and summer looks.

2023 Manaca Collection by Martha Medeiros @ André Salcedo

“Since Martha Medeiros went through a style rebranding process, focusing on casual pieces, bringing something new is always our goal. We want to incorporate different possibilities based on our personality, mixing trends with French and Renaissance lace.”, says Gabriela Medeiros, creative director of the label.

2023 Manaca Collection by Martha Medeiros @ André Salcedo

The pieces are divided into dresses, tops and skirts, which can be combined with each other or with a creative styling from the addition of jackets and jeans pieces, for example.

2023 Manaca Collection by Martha Medeiros @ André Salcedo

Puffed sleeves, flowing ruffles and delicate lace details highlight the pieces in the collection.

