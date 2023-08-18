Martha Medeiros summer 2024 preview – MONDO MODA

The Alagoas Martha Medeiros presents a preview of the summer 2024 collection called Manacá, inspired by the Atlantic Forest butterfly species. The simplicity and fluidity of the butterfly’s wings were concepts that gave life to the brand’s new exclusive line in lace.

For this season, she innovates with the attribution of prints in linen and silk, which brings a lot of freshness and delicacy to spring and summer looks.

“Since Martha Medeiros went through a style rebranding process, focusing on casual pieces, bringing something new is always our goal. We want to incorporate different possibilities based on our personality, mixing trends with French and Renaissance lace.”, says Gabriela Medeiros, creative director of the label.

The pieces are divided into dresses, tops and skirts, which can be combined with each other or with a creative styling from the addition of jackets and jeans pieces, for example.

Puffed sleeves, flowing ruffles and delicate lace details highlight the pieces in the collection.

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

