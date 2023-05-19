Martha Stewart on the cover of Sport Illustrated magazine | Entertainment

Martha Stewart appeared on the cover of a famous magazine in a swimsuit!

Marta Stujart (81) is an American businesswoman, writer, cook, television personality, former model and convicted felon. She appeared on the cover of “Sports Illustrated” magazine and at the same time became the oldest model to ever grace this cover. In the show, she revealed tricks that contribute to hers appearancebut soon an avalanche of comments started.

“You won’t see me starving myself, but I cut bread and pasta out of my diet for a few months. I used to go to Pilates every other day and it gave me great results. I still do Pilates regularly because it’s really fantastic. I just live a healthy and disciplined life life – good nutrition, exercise and skin care are key factors” said Marta.

However, when the cover was released to the public, many pointed out that the images were photoshopped and that Marta had done a series of plastic surgery. “I haven’t had any plastic surgery. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthy. I have very good skin doctors. I am very careful in the sun. I wear hats and sunscreen every day Martha told Variety. admitting to injecting fillers.

“I inject fillers from time to time to mask wrinkles, but I hate botox. It’s a weird thing for me. I really don’t do it much. I think we should all think about living a good life, living a successful life, not about aging. All about aging is so boring,” said Martha Stewart.

