He March 1st The deadline for participating in the eighteenth call of the Marchena’s Martian Sound Contest (Seville). Open to all Andalusian bands that want to make themselves known in one of the oldest talent showcases on the southern scene.

The Marchena Martian Sound Contest, the oldest of those organized in the South of Spain, opens its eighteenth call until March 1. The contest is open to all bands residing in Andalusia and who want to get on this springboard from which names such as The Parody, All La Gloryor in its latest edition Pyramidamong others.

Once again, the two winning bands will participate in the Circuito de Fomento Cultura de Diputación de Sevilla: Two concerts with 1000 euros of remuneration each for the first and one concert for the second classified. There will also be two second prizes of 300 and 200 euros for the selected local bands.

The contest consists of a selection phase by a jury made up of experts and professionals from the sector and then a direct phase. For the latter, the organization provides allowances for the displacement of the gangs.

In this link you can consult the call and registration databases online.