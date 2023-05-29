Martina Roso sentenced to one year and two months in prison Info

Martina Roso, from Banja Luka, was illegally sentenced in the Basic Court of Banjaluka to a single sentence of one year and two months in prison as part of the “Parma 2” case, which attracted a lot of public attention three years ago.

Source: MONDO/Vedran Ševčuk

According to the verdict, she was declared guilty of criminal acts falsification of a document, inducement to certify untrue content, fraud and unauthorized provision of medical services.

The controversial married couple Rosso, Martina and Goran, were arrested in July 2020 in the operation “Parma 2” when, among other things, a helicopter was confiscated.

The indictment against them was raised by the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka, and they were charged with several criminal acts, but the proceedings against them were later separated.

Martina Roso, among other things, was accused of being on the basis of fake diplomas of dentists obtained the license of the Chamber of Doctors of Medicineas well as that she misled the City Administration of Banjaluka and the relevant ministry, which verified the untrue content, and on the basis of which she registered the dental office and provided services.

Also, the indictment stated that the Rosso couple committed numerous frauds, falsifications, inducing them to certify untrue content, etc., to the detriment of a large number of citizens, while in the voluminous indictment, the damage caused to the family of the late Milutin Žujić, the owner of the gas stations, took an important part. “Parma trend”, from which more properties were taken.

Goran Rosso falsely presented himself to some of the victims as an officer of the BiH Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA), and the police in Serbia were also looking for him for numerous similar crimes.

In January 2021, the Roses pleaded not guilty in the Basic Court of Banjaluka to the indictment of the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka and for a time defended themselves at liberty. Later checks revealed that they did not respect them, and Martina was arrested again, while a warrant was issued for Goran because he was unavailable to the prosecuting authorities, so the proceedings against them were separated.

