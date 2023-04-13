Listen to the audio version of the article

Mary Quant, the designer who invented the miniskirt and who embodied the Swinging 60s with her creations, has died at the age of 93. Quant’s family said the designer died ‘peacefully at home’ in Surrey, southern England, yesterday. Her family has always described her as “one of the most internationally recognized stylists of the 20th century and an outstanding innovator of the Swinging Sixties”.

Quant helped popularize the miniskirt, some credit her with inventing it, along with the innovative tights that accompanied it, creating clothing and accessories that were integral to the look. Not only did she introduce a “disruptive” element into the female wardrobe, but she helped accelerate social change, dressing those “rebel” girls against formal respectability that revolutionized the identity and role of women in society. Quant’s impact on fashion and society has been such that it has been compared to that of the Beatles on pop music.

The iconic miniskirt of the 60s «Swinging London».

The story of Mary Quant as stylist and icon starts from King’s Road and the Bazaar boutique, opened together with her husband Alexander Plunker Greene and photographer (former lawyer) Archie McNair in 1955. From the sale tout court, within a few years, Mary Quant passes to design and produce garments designed to break sharply with the past.

The miniskirt is said to appear in the shop window in 1963 – and it is not known whether it was she who invented it: speaking of a dispute with the French designer Courrèges she said «neither Courrèges nor I had the idea of ​​the miniskirt. It was the street that invented it». And, again, on another occasion she said: «The sixties miniskirt was the most self-indulgent and optimistic item of clothing “look at me, isn’t life wonderful?” never devised. It was an expression of the 1960s, of women’s emancipation: it was the beginning of women’s liberation». Instead, another icon of the time consecrated her in aesthetics: Leslie Hornby, known as Twiggy, the model that Mary Quant herself chose to wear this skirt so short (initially two fingers, then 4 centimeters above the knees) to be put on display legs.

So she worked for women’s emancipation

The personal style revolution implemented by Quant starts right from the observation of the needs of new customers and goes far beyond this garment: even before the success of the miniskirt, Bazaar offers young and accessible garments due to the low prices – in a historical moment in which pret-à-porter had not yet exploded, imposing a new industrial model on fashion – thus making it possible for younger girls to purchase clothes and accessories to wear. Mary Quant dares and does so not only by shortening skirts, but also by proposing new materials such as pvc, which she uses for a rainwear line. And then: patterns, colors.