Maša Memedović in a bikini | Fun

Maša Memedović delighted her followers with photos from her vacation, which she is enjoying to the fullest.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Instagram/masamemedovc/screenshot

She is already choosing a wedding dress for her most beautiful day, which she showed on her Instagram account. Lepa Maša and her future husband got engaged last year in September in Rhodes, and now they are happy to return to these parts. Memedović published a series of photos from Greece, and this time they decided to enjoy themselves in Corfu.

Maša Memedović published a series of photos – she showed the places she visited, and then took photos in a bikini. Check it out:

