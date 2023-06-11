Home » Maša Memedović in a bikini | Fun
World

Maša Memedović in a bikini | Fun

by admin
Maša Memedović in a bikini | Fun

Maša Memedović delighted her followers with photos from her vacation, which she is enjoying to the fullest.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović/Instagram/masamemedovc/screenshot

She is already choosing a wedding dress for her most beautiful day, which she showed on her Instagram account. Lepa Maša and her future husband got engaged last year in September in Rhodes, and now they are happy to return to these parts. Memedović published a series of photos from Greece, and this time they decided to enjoy themselves in Corfu.

Maša Memedović published a series of photos – she showed the places she visited, and then took photos in a bikini. Check it out:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!

See also  20 consecutive earthquakes in Hualien, Taiwan in the early morning, the highest magnitude 5.2 earthquakes are felt in many places in Taiwan

You may also like

Romania recalled its ambassador to Kenya who had...

He breaks his ankle in Sicily, the 25-year-old...

falls during fight with bouncer, brain dead for...

Udinese – Pafundi protagonist for a day /...

The so-called “standard” virtual reality geometry?Doubts about the...

PQube announces RESISTOR, an RPG with an anime...

Zorica Marković on the participants of the Cooperative...

Why the Palestine solidarity movement must reject the...

Ciudadanos is disappearing – Il Post

Zelensky keeps details of counteroffensive secret, Russia repels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy