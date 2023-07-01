Masi ready to dismiss Renzo Rosso’s advisers. The reply: “Illegitimate and abusive behavior”

Countermove by Masi Agricola in the battle launched against the Boscaini family company by Renzo Rosso’s minority shareholder Red Circle Investments. The board…

Counter by Agricultural farms in the battle launched against the society of Boscoini family by the minority shareholder Red Circle Investments of Renzo Rosso. The board of the company Valpolicella, listed on the Stock Exchange and known for its Amarone, requested a legal opinion from which it received confirmation of the violation of the prohibition of competition by the two directors expressed by Red Circle. They are the wine manager Lorenzo Tersi and Arianna Alessi, wife of the Diesel jeans entrepreneur, who joined the Masi board this spring after her husband’s resignation. In order to revoke the two unwelcome directors, in response to Red Circle’s recent decision to challenge the latest balance sheet of the winery by addressing the Court of Venice, the board of directors has convened the meeting for July 21st. At that time the shareholders will be called to integrate the board or to reduce the number of its members. They will also have to appoint new statutory auditors to replace the chairman of the board of statutory auditors, indicated by Red Circle, who resigned in April in the wake of Rosso’s step back. Tersi and Alessi are accused of holding positions in companies competing with Masi, given that Red Circle has created its own wine hub, Brave Wine. Taking sides in the ongoing battle, probably alongside the Boscainis, who control Masi with a 73.5% stake, is Enpaia, the social security institution for agricultural workers, which strengthened during the week from 6 .2 to 7.5% of the capital, not so far from the 10% held by Rosso. While waiting for developments, the stock remained little moved on the Stock Exchange (-0.85% at the end of the day) also due to the low free float given that 91% is in the hands of the three major shareholders.

THE REPLY

«After three years of Red Circle Investments being a shareholder of Masi Agricola, after Renzo Rosso (active in the wine sector with Diesel Farm for over thirty years) was director of Masi Agricola and only after Red Circle Investments contested the , suddenly the Boscainis realize that there would be a competitive relationship that would prevent the directors designated by Red Circle Investments itself, Arianna Alessi and Lorenzo Tersi, from maintaining this office and they resort to this pretext to revoke them. It is illegitimate and abusive behaviour, yet another proof of the closure of the dialogue of the management and of the majority of Masi Agricola. Red Circle will also react in each venue as a minority shareholder”. This was stated in a note by Renzo Rosso’s holding company, after the calling of the Masi Agricola assembly for the revocation of the two members attributable to it.

