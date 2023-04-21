Masks in hospitals: from 1 May mandatory only in wards with fragile patients. Experts divided

Obligation to mask only in the wards with frail patients and where is it high intensity of care. It is the line that emerges from the top of the Ministry of Health in which the holder of the delegation also participated Horace Tell us. The new rules will be valid from first of May since the last deadline of those in force is fixed at April 30th. Among the new regulations, the orientation is to swab only those who are hospitalized or visited in the emergency room who have symptoms and not all those who access health facilities. In recent weeks some countries have already decided to remove the obligation and last April 6 this decision was taken for example in Portugal.

In recent days there had been different positions between the experts. The director of infectious diseases of San Martino in Genoa Matteo Bassettifor example, agrees on theslack: “I hope – he told theAnsa – the obligation to wear a mask is not prolonged structures sanitary, although, in situations where it is recommended and appropriate, I will continue to use it and ask others to do so. However, we must get out of the dimension of obligation, it is time to deal with the Sars-Cov-2 come other similar viruses. Doing so would have positive repercussions on many aspects that weigh down the hospital organization, linked for example to tampons“. “Of course – he continues Bassetti – I will continue to use the mask in the hospital if I enter the room of a immunodepresso or if I am in contact with a potentially infected person, as I did even before the obligation to wear masks introduced in 2020 to curb the spread of Sars-Cov-2. And I will also ask those who work with me and the family members who intend to visit these patients to do so”. However, putting it on the level of obligation now “doesn’t make sense because the Sars-Cov-2 it is no more serious today than other respiratory viruses”.

The stop to the obligation of mask, he continues, “it is a way to get back to normal on other closely related aspects, such as the double path that Sars-Cov-2 positives have in the hospital, even if asymptomatic but also the swab that is required to access the emergency rooms, for hospitalization, for a medical examination. They are choices – he concludes – that they are in the health care facilities but they are no longer linked to the protection of patients, who indeed face complications, but to protect themselves from possible complaints”.

Different opinion of Nino Cartabellottapresident of the Foundation Gimp: “I personally believe that the obligation to wear a mask in hospitals and healthcare environments should be maintained everywhere. Alternatively, in the hospital environment the obligation could be limited only to wards where fragile, immunosuppressed patients and at risk of infections are hospitalized. And in other contexts, for example crowded clinics with long waits, to contain the circulation of pathogens, especially during the flu season”.