MASP presents the collective exhibition Indigenous Stories – MONDO MODA

MASP – Museu de Arte de São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand, in collaboration with the Kode Bergen Art Museum, presents, from October 20, 2023 to February 25, 2024, the collective exhibition Indigenous storieswhich occupies the galleries on the 1st floor and 2nd basement of the museum.

The exhibition brings different perspectives on indigenous histories from regions of South America, North America, Oceania and Scandinavia, curated by indigenous artists and researchers or those of indigenous descent, bringing together around 285 works of various media and typologies, origins and eras – ranging from the period before European colonization to the present –, of approximately 170 artists.

Duhigó, Nepu Arquepu 2019, MASP collection, donation Fábio Ulhoa Coelho and Mônica Andrigo Moreira de Ulhoa Coelho, 2021

The collective comprises eight groups: seven dedicated to different regions of the world, namely, Relationships that nurture: family, community and land (Canada); The construction of the “self” (Mexico); Desert Painting Stories (Australia); Pachakuti: the world upside down (Peru); Breaking Representation (Maori, New Zealand); Time not time (Brazil); Várveš: hidden of the day (Sami, Norway); and a thematic nucleus organized by all the exhibition’s curators, entitled Activisms.

Opening hours: Free Tuesday. Tuesday, from 10am to 8pm (entrance until 7pm); Wednesday to Sunday, from 10am to 6pm (entrance until 5pm); closed on Mondays

Mandatory online scheduling via the link masp.org.br

Tickets: R＄60 (entrance); R＄ 30 (half price)

Note: MASP — São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum (Avenida Paulista, 1578 – Bela Vista, São Paulo – 11 3149-5959)

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

