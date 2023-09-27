MASP School offers six Critical Studies courses in October – MONDO MODA

O MASP – São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum introduce six online Critical Studies courses in October.

• Carnival, Samba and Samba Schools: memory, history, artistic dialogues, with Leonardo Bora, from October 9th to 24th;

• Contemporary art from Pará: readings and hybrid writings, with Mateus Nunes, from October 9th to November 1st;

• Diversity in dissident arts: aesthetic-politics, ecofeminisms and queer/care ecologies, with Guilherme Altmayer, from October 17th to November 14th;

• Women artists in the MASP collection, with Juliana Ferrari Guide, from October 19th to November 30th;

• Afro-indigenous Art and Roots, with Alecsandra Matias de Oliveira, from October 20th to November 24th;

• Black modernisms in Brazil, with Bruno Pinheiro, from October 24th to November 21st.

With an intensive format, the Critical Studies module aims to be a space for debate about the intersections between art and current political and social issues. The classes also cover the subjects proposed by the thematic cycles that guide the museum’s exhibition program each year.

Investment:

General public 5X R＄57.60

Amigo MASP 5X R＄ 48.96

Clique here To sign up.

