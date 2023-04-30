Home » Mass in Budapest, the Pope before Orbán invites not to close the doors to migrants
It is “sad” to see “the doors closed to those who are foreigners, different, migrants, poor”: like this Pope francesco in a passage from the homily he gave during his mass in Budapest, in the presence of the nationalist premier Viktor Orbánon the last day in Hungary.

Francis celebrated mass in Kossuth Lajos square in front of 50,000 people. To avoid excessive travel, the organizers of the trip have opted to stay all three days in the capital, and the government has encouraged the influx of faithful from all over the country with transport facilities.

