Mass Murder in Tennessee | Info

In the American state of Tennessee, 6 dead people were found in a house engulfed in flames.

Izvor: The National Desk/Youtube

Six people, including three children, were found dead in a house in the American state of Tennessee. The police received a call about the shooting, and when they arrived at the scene of the crime, they found the house on fire, the local authorities of the city of Sequocchi said. A seventh person who suffered gunshot wounds was found alive in a Sequoia home Thursday night after firefighters extinguished the flames and was hospitalized in Chattanooga, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

Domestic violence turned into a multiple crime

Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnett told WTVC-TV “it appears that domestic violence ended up turning into a multiple crime and suicide.”

He added that he believed that the person responsible for the murders was among the deceased, AP said. The sheriff later identified the suspect as Gary Barnett, and one of the victims was his ex-wife Regina Barnett.Court documents state that a judge ordered Gary Barnett to have no contact with Regina after he threatened and verbally abused her.

“I’m afraid they’ll kill me”

“There’s between 50 and 60 guns in the room. I’m afraid he’s going to get drunk and kill me,” she said in the lawsuit in December. Autopsies of all six deceased will be performed in Nashville, the capital of the state of Tennessee.

