Mass Protests Erupt in Jerusalem to Block Netanyahu’s Judicial Reform Plan

Title: Tens of Thousands Protest Netanyahu’s Judicial Reform, Security Chiefs Plead for Change

JERUSALEM — In a massive show of force, tens of thousands of protesters took to Jerusalem’s main access highway on Saturday to demonstrate against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reform. The protest aimed to block the proposed legislation that would limit judicial influence and has garnered widespread criticism.

Adding to the opposition, over 100 former Israeli security chiefs signed a letter appealing to Netanyahu to halt the reform. This group includes high-ranking fighter pilots, elite commandos, and cyber intelligence specialists in Israel’s military reserve. They have informed their commanders that they will no longer volunteer if the government proceeds with the plan.

The demonstrators endured scorching heat of up to 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit) as they marched on the highway, turning it into a sea of blue and white flags. The procession marked the culmination of a four-day, 70-kilometer (45-mile) march from Tel Aviv to the Israeli Parliament.

After spending three nights camping along the road in rows of small white tents, the protesters were joined by hundreds of others in Jerusalem. Their intention was to camp outside the Knesset, or Parliament, ahead of the planned vote on Monday. Simultaneously, tens of thousands of individuals also took to the streets in Tel Aviv, the country’s main hub, to voice their opposition.

Netanyahu and his far-right allies argue that the judicial review is necessary to curtail what they perceive as excessive powers of unelected judges. However, opponents of the reform claim that it undermines the system of checks and balances and could lead to authoritarian rule.

The proposed legislation has faced widespread criticism from business leaders and doctors. Moreover, an increasing number of military reservists from key units have pledged to cease their services if the plan becomes law, which raises concerns about the country’s security interests being compromised.

More than 100 former senior security commanders, including retired military commanders, police commissioners, and heads of intelligence agencies, have joined the chorus of voices urging Netanyahu to reconsider. These individuals, among them former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and former army chief and defense minister Moshe Yaalon, signed a letter accusing Netanyahu of compromising Israel’s defense and undermining the Israel Defense Forces.

“The legislation is crushing the things shared by Israeli society, tearing the people apart, disintegrating the IDF, and inflicting deadly blows on Israel’s security,” the letter states.

This growing dissent has shattered the social contract between the Israeli government and thousands of reserve officers and soldiers, who have willingly served their country for many years. In a heartbreaking declaration, they announced their suspension of volunteer service in defense of the democratic State of Israel, citing the violation of the legislative process.

The fate of the judicial reform now hangs in the balance as it faces fierce opposition from a broad spectrum of society, including former security chiefs and military reservists. The upcoming vote on Monday will decide the path Israel takes on its legal system and the potential ramifications for democracy in the country.

