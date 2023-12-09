Mass Shooting at UNLV Leaves Four Dead – Including Faculty Members

Mass Shooting at UNLV Campus Leaves Four Dead

A horrific mass shooting took place at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus on Wednesday (December 6), leaving four dead, including the gunman, and one injured. The incident shook the campus and the surrounding community, leaving many in shock and mourning for the lives lost.

According to KLAS, a gunman opened fire on the campus, targeting faculty members. Three faculty members were killed in the shooting, and a fourth was injured. The gunman was later killed in a shootout with police.

The victims have been identified as associate professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, of Henderson, Nevada, and assistant professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas. Both were esteemed faculty members at UNLV and were well-regarded in their respective fields.

Chang, who was a professor in the Department of Management, Entrepreneurship, and Technology at the UNLV School of Business, had been teaching at the university since 2001. Velez, an assistant professor of accounting, was known for her research on network security disclosures and data analysis.

The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation, but reports suggest that the gunman, identified as Tony Polito, was a former business professor who had failed to secure a job at UNLV. Sheriff Kevin McMahill stated that it appeared the gunman was specifically targeting faculty members rather than students when he entered the campus with a list of people he was looking for.

The shooting took place in the Lee School of Business, where the gunman opened fire on the fourth floor, causing chaos and fear among students and faculty members. Polito, who had previously served as a professor at East Carolina University, seemed to have a fixation on Las Vegas, according to former students. He had resigned from East Carolina University in January after serving as a tenured associate professor.

As the investigation into this tragic event continues, the entire UNLV community is left reeling from the loss of their beloved faculty members and the impact of the violence that unfolded on their campus. The University and local authorities are working together to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and faculty as they try to comprehend and heal from this senseless act of violence.

