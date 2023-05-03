Massacre in a Belgrade school: 9 dead. The killer is under 14 and will be released: his parents arrested

A shooting in the heart of Europe, but with modalities and seriousness similar to those recorded in the United States. A primary school pupil Belgrade this morning he fired a few shots inside the institute causing the death of nine people: among the targets of the very young killer a guard officer and a teacher and several companions. The boy was later arrested, but having less than 14 years of age – unlike what emerged after the first moment – he is not prosecutable and therefore will have to be released. The teenager will be “taken to a special department of a psychiatric clinic“. Eight children and an institution guardian were killed in the shooting. Six other boys and a teacher were injured.

The map of the school and the list of friends to kill – Local media report that the perpetrator of the massacre at scuola primaria Vladislav Ribnikar he was stopped and arrested by the police in the schoolyard. The 13-year-old, who is in the seventh year of primary school, started shooting at 8.40 with a gun that the investigators believe belonged to his father. Rescuers with several ambulances and the police intervened on the scene. Many parents arrived in front of the institute as soon as the news spread. In Serbia, the primary school cycle is 8 years. According to the investigators, the perpetrator of the massacre had been planning his act for at least a month. As the police chief of the capital Veselin Milic explained, speaking at a press conference, the boy was in possession of a map of the school and a list of classmates to kill. It was the multiple murderer himself, Milic said, who called the police informing them that he had shot many people, but he did not clarify the reason for the massacre, carried out with a nine-caliber pistol owned by her father. The boy also had four Molotov cocktails. Serbian police later arrested the boy’s father who legally possessed the gun used in the shooting but the Serbian Interior Minister, Bratislav Gasic, he made it known that measures will also be taken against him. “The father of the one who committed this serious, terrible, crime has been arrested. Both guns that were found, one inside a backpack and the other used to commit the crime, are legally owned by the father. The man has several weapons and claimed that they were locked inside a safe with a code but it is clear that the young man knew him,” Gasic explained at a press conference. Later, the 13-year-old’s mother was also arrested, as reported by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic; during a press conference. At the moment it is not clear what the accusation against the woman is.

Mother’s testimony The mother of a little girl who witnessed the shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade recounted the moment her daughter heard the gunshots. Astrid Merlini said her daughter thought it was fireworks, but then she saw the security guard collapse under the bullets of the teenage suspect. “When my daughter saw the security guard fall she got scared and immediately ran to class,” she explained. So it was she who told the teacher that a shooting was happening. “The teacher immediately sheltered the children by locking them inside the classroom”Merlini added. Many of the pupils then took refuge under the desks.

The precedents in Europe – “My sincere condolences on today’s tragic shooting in Belgrade. Our thoughts go out to the Serbian people and in particular to the families, friends and loved ones of all those killed and injured in this attack,” wrote the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in a tweet. However, it is not the first time in Europe that a real massacre is brought to a school. In 1996, 43-year-old Thomas Hamilton committed a school massacre Dunblanein Scotland. On 13 March he entered the elementary school of the town and shot dead 16 children between 5 and 6 years old, as well as their teacher. Accused of pedophilia in the past, Hamilton wanted to take revenge on society and, after completing the massacre, he committed suicide. He too had written to the Queen to report that he was a victim of persecution. The following year a Erfurtin Germania, a 19-year-old boy makes a massacre in his high school. Failed twice and recently expelled, the 19-year-old bursts in disguised as a ninja and armed with a pistol. He kills 18 people, 14 of whom are professors, before committing suicide. In 2007, in Finland, an 18-year-old student opens fire in the high school where he is enrolled in Tuusula, near Helsinki, kills seven classmates and the director of the institute and then shoots himself. Similar dynamics for the attack that took place the following year, still in Finland: in the city of Kauhajoki university student Matti Saari shoots ten classmates and a professor before turning the gun on himself. In March 2009, the final number of the assault on the technical institute of was 16 dead Winnenden accomplished by a former student of just 17 years, who graduated the year before. The boy took his own life, subsequently his father was accused of manslaughter because his son had used one of his father’s many weapons.