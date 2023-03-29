A video of a few seconds was released by the media: it shows a fire that broke out in the detention center for migrants in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, where 39 people lost their lives and 29 were seriously injured. In the video, some guard officers can be seen walking away while the flames engulf the center, leaving the migrants behind bars. Nobody steps in to help the stranded people. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said migrants were believed to have lit the fire in protest because they feared deportation. “They put mats at the door of the shelter and set them on fire in protest, never imagining that this would cause this terrible tragedy,” he told reporters.