Massacre in Africa – more than 20 people killed | Info

Red Tabara, which has been fighting the Burundian government from bases in eastern Congo since 2015, claims on social media platform X (Twitter) to have killed nine soldiers and one policeman.

Gunmen killed at least 20 people and wounded nine near Burundi’s western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the government told reporters Saturday, in an attack claimed by the Red Camp rebel group.

“Among those killed in the raid on the village of Vugizo on Friday evening were 12 children, two pregnant women and a policeman” – said the government spokesman, Žerom Nijonzima.

Local residents say they heard the sounds of gunfire and explosions during the attack. Red Tabara previously said they attacked and destroyed equipment at Bujumbura International Airport in September, although no casualties were reported.

