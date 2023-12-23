Home » Massacre in Africa – more than 20 people killed | Info
World

Massacre in Africa – more than 20 people killed | Info

by admin
Massacre in Africa – more than 20 people killed | Info

Red Tabara, which has been fighting the Burundian government from bases in eastern Congo since 2015, claims on social media platform X (Twitter) to have killed nine soldiers and one policeman.

Izvor: Twitter/Printscreen/@mbotecd

Gunmen killed at least 20 people and wounded nine near Burundi’s western border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, the government told reporters Saturday, in an attack claimed by the Red Camp rebel group.

“Among those killed in the raid on the village of Vugizo on Friday evening were 12 children, two pregnant women and a policeman” – said the government spokesman, Žerom Nijonzima.

Red Tabara, which has been fighting the Burundian government from bases in eastern Congo since 2015, claims on social media platform X (Twitter) to have killed nine soldiers and one policeman.

Local residents say they heard the sounds of gunfire and explosions during the attack. Red Tabara previously said they attacked and destroyed equipment at Bujumbura International Airport in September, although no casualties were reported.

BONUS VIDEO

02:08 CRIMES! A VIDEO IS CIRCULATING ON THE INTERNET THAT IS NOW IN THE POSSESSION OF THE CZECH POLICE! Ilić LIVE from Prague about the massacre in which 15 PEOPLE DIED Source: Kurir TV

See also  Sweden to receive fourth dose of new crown vaccine for people over 65 – yqqlm

Source: Kurir TV

(Mondo/Reuters/M. Š.)

You may also like

Cardinal Cantalamesa: “Blessed are those who believe” –...

Several dead and many injured

In France, around 700 Airbus Atlantic employees suffered...

Celebrating International Cultural Exchange: “Talk and Show Jiangxi”...

Iraq, Baghdad prepares for Christmas – Corriere TV

They assure that Biden would eliminate parole for...

Cruise ship hit by a freak wave remains...

IVECO BUS The first 10 Crossways delivered to...

Putin blocked the candidacy of his main rival...

Sustainability, Fastweb is still the top company in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy