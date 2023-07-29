Home » Massacre in Germany | Info
This 64-year-old man, who lived alone, took a gun around 19:15, went through the apartment building and killed his neighbors.

Three people were killed and two wounded on Friday evening when a man (64) opened fire on his neighbors in an apartment building near Augsburg, Germany. As “Bild” writes, the bloodshed is probably the dramatic end of the court case.

The 64-year-old, who lived alone, took a gun around 7:15 p.m. and went through the apartment building. According to information from Bild, the building has only four apartments, so the neighbors must have known each other well. In the first place of the crime is the perpetrator first shot through the door of the apartment and hit a woman who wanted to take refuge behind it. In total, he killed three people at the first crime scene, including a married couple (49 and 52). According to Bild, the killer met his other victims in the stairwell and shot them dead.

After the perpetrator killed three neighbors, he drove his car to a nearby street and looked for another address. Here the killer shot a woman (32) and a man (44). The couple suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The two are now said to be out of danger.

The exact background and motive of the bloody act are still unclear. Forensics are currently on the scene. Likewise, crisis intervention teams care for shocked neighbors and relatives. The killer was arrested after the shooting, the police headquarters in northern Swabia announced in consultation with the public prosecutor. After an emergency search, he was stopped in his car and allowed himself to be arrested without resistance.

