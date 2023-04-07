“You are not hunting me, but the people. This move will galvanize people even more.” Justin Jones is 27 years old, black with Filipino blood, and as of Thursday night was a Democrat in the Tennessee House. He had arrived at it on the impetus of his activism as a community organizer in favor of black rights. His party mate, Justin Paerson is 29 years old, is African American, at the forefront of environmental causes and his political career in the Southern State also ended 48 hours ago during a turbulent session. “We’re still here and we’re not leaving,” he yelled, raising his left arm with a clenched fist.

Both were expelled by the Republican-dominated Legislative Assembly who decided, after days of heated debate, that the two colleagues had “damaged decency, broken the rules and acted with knowledge of causing disorder” and therefore should be punished with the penalty maxim: kicked out of the House. The president of the classroom Cameron Sexton bothered the word “insurrection”, the same one that is applied to the Trumpians who stormed Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

The insurrection of Jones and Pearson is that they supported, joined and then led a hundred young people and protesters who had gathered outside the Capitol in Nashville, to ask the assembly to pass a gun control bill. A protest and a request that arose in the wake of what happened a few kilometers away three days earlier, on Monday March 27, when the Covenant School, a private Christian school, in the suburbs of Nashville had been the scene of yet another mass shooting. Yet another in the United States, Gun Violence Archive which keeps the count recorded 142 in 2023 alone until yesterday.

Audrey Hale, 28, and a former student of the institution, had broken into the building and fired 152 shots from two automatic rifles and another weapon, killing three 9-year-old children and three school employees. She was killed 14 minutes later by the police. Hale had a substantial amount of ammunition and had purchased as many as seven pistols in the past three years, five of them from different stores and all on a regular basis. The last weapon was a rifle modeled on the AR-15.

On March 30, Jones and Paerson held up signs (“Protect the children, not the guns”) and then led people inside the Nashville State Capitol where a session was in progress, occupying the balcony and from there chanted slogans, “No action, no peace”, into a megaphone.

They were joined by Gloria Johnson, also a Democrat, a former Knoxville teacher who lost a student in a mass shooting. She is 60 years old, and was a local campaign organizer for Barack Obama in 2008. She Ed is white. The deputies also expressed their opinion on her expulsion, but she survived. “Why? For the color of my skin », she said, adding the element of racism to a political and social melee that has crossed the borders of Tennessee and arrived on Biden’s desk. The president on Thursday evening gave Twitter his disappointment at the expulsion of deputies: “Shocking, undemocratic and unprecedented choice”. And actually to look for a similar precedent we must go back to the times of the Civil War, in 1866 when six members of the Assembly were expelled for “contempt of the authority of the Chamber”. In 1980, a deputy was kicked out for taking bribes to advance some laws, and in 2016, another was expelled for being accused of abuse.

Several Democrats also criticized the attitude of the three colleagues, renamed “TennesseeThree”, (which became a very popular hashtag yesterday on Twitter) defining their actions as “a mistake”, but deeming the expulsion measure disproportionate because it creates a dangerous precedent.

The local leaders of the Republican Party have never shown any concessions on the hard line. And the expulsion of the two deputies took place clearly exceeding the two-thirds of the necessary votes. On Monday, a state commission will choose two people who will replace Jones and Pearson until August 2024 when there will be elections in which the two will still be able to participate.