“He wanted to kill foreigners.” the prosecutor of Paris, Laure BeccuauIlspecified that the French William Mallet, a 69-year-old train driver born in Montreuil, arrested on December 23rd for having opened fire on the Kurdish cultural center Ahmet Kaya Center and killed three people, confessed to a “pathological” hatred for foreigners after suffering a home robbery in 2016. The 69-year-old, the prosecutor added, also expressed feelings of “depression” and “suicides”. He therefore confirmed that the motive for the massacre would be racism.

The 69-year-old was already known to the police for two attempted murders, one of which again against migrants. In December, in fact, he had ripped open the tents of a group of Sudanese in Paris with a saber, wounding two of them, and had returned to freedom only 11 days before the attack against the Kurdish community.

One of the main advisers to the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoganmeanwhile blamed PKK militants for the riots that took place in the French capital last December 24, after the attack on the Ahmet Kaya Center. “This is the PKK in France,” he said Ibrahim Kalin, tweeting images of overturned and burning cars. “The same terrorist organization that you support in Syria,” she added, addressing the French authorities.