Massacre in the mall in Texas: “The killer kicked out of the army for mental problems”

The killer of shooting in Texas which took place on May 6, he had been kicked out of the army Usa for “mental problems”. To report it is the Cnn: According to sources informed yesterday, Mauricio Garcia – 33-year-old who opened fire outside a shopping center ad Allen – was a neo-Nazi close to white supremacism. Already the Washington Post had written that the man had “white supremacist beliefs or neo-nazis“, reporting what was declared by sources close to the investigation. The shooting claimed the life of ben eight people and the injury of others set, three of which are serious. The US newspaper highlighted how the man was wearing a T-shirt with the initials “Right wing death squad“, or the “right-wing death squad”. This is a typical definition among right-wing extremists, white supremacists and neo-Nazis. In addition to the weapons on his body, including an assault rifle and its ammunition, investigators found others five guns in his car. The man was killed by the police after the shooting.

