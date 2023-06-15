Massacre of migrants Greece: “There were a hundred children in the hold”.

Two children, who died of thirst in the afternoon, had been pulled out, unleashing anger and panic on board but in the hold of the fishing vessel Adriana, which now lies on the bottom of the Ionian 50 miles off the Peloponnese coast, there were at least a hundred. With their moms.

The dramatic confirmation of the extent of what is certainly one of the most serious shipwrecks of migrants in history comes from the survivors (108) who in these hours, in Kelemata, are reconstructing the background of the tragedy.