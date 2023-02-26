Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the many journeys of hope has turned into a new tragedy of the sea: the toll of the sinking of a boat in Steccato di Cutro, in the Crotone area, is growing by the hour and over 100 deaths are feared. While the search operations continue, the confirmed victims are 45, including 7 or 8 children and a dozen women. There are 81 survivors (mostly Afghans), 22 of them were taken to the Crotone hospital emergency room: half are minors. The others will be transferred to the Cara of Isola Capo Rizzuto.

“Another tragedy that cannot leave us indifferent” says the head of state Sergio Mattarella who urges the EU to make a commitment “to take the phenomenon away from traffickers”. According to Unicef, since 2014 there have been more than 25,800 dead and missing along the central Mediterranean route, more than 120 confirmed cases in 2023 alone, including many children, «but a downward estimate remains which considers only reported cases or bodies found”.

On the Turkish route

The migrants were crammed onto a caique, a large wooden boat, which could not withstand the force of the sea, which was particularly rough, and broke apart a few meters from the coast. The rescuers do not yet have a reliable number of people on board: according to some survivors they would have been around 140 or 150. An assessment made difficult by the fact that they don’t even speak English. The victims came from Iraq, Pakistan and Somalia and had left Izmir for three or four days, following the “Turkish route”. The rescue was triggered by a phone call that came around 4 to the aeronaval operations department of the Guardia di Finanza in Vibo Valentia. No news of the accident was provided in the phone call due to the caller’s poorly understood English. Investigations are underway by the Carabinieri of Crotone on a person suspected of being one of the smugglers.

Mattarella: EU governs the migratory phenomenon

The President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in expressing the pain for the shipwreck off the coast of Crotone, calls for «a strong commitment from the international community to remove the underlying causes of the flows of migrants; wars, persecutions, terrorism, poverty, territories made inhospitable by climate change”. It is equally essential – he adds – that the EU finally takes on concrete responsibility for governing the migratory phenomenon in order to rescue it from human traffickers, directly engaging itself in migratory policies.

The Pope prays for migrants who are shipwrecked

«This morning I learned with pain of the shipwreck that took place on the Calabrian coast, near Crotone. Already 40 dead have been recovered, including many children. I pray for each of them, for the missing, for the other surviving migrants,” Pope Francis said in the Angelus. “I thank all those who have brought help and those who are welcoming – added the Pontiff -. May Our Lady support these brothers and sisters of ours.”