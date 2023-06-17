Massacre of migrants, search for survivors continues without success

9:17

One of the arrested smugglers confesses

One of the nine men arrested yesterday as part of the investigation of the shipwreck off Pylos has confessed to his involvement in the smuggling of migrants. This was reported by Kathimerini, according to whom the man admitted to having received money to carry out work on board the ship ‘Adriana’ during the journey, but denied being a “key member” of the smuggling of migrants.

The other eight Egyptians detained, on the other hand, denied the accusations of having formed a criminal organization, having caused a shipwreck and having endangered the lives of the people on board.

The people arrested, all between the ages of 20 and 40, would have made up the ship’s crew, playing distinct roles in the smuggling of migrants. “It was an organized trafficking that had been in the making for 40, maybe 50 days,” said a Coast Guard official.