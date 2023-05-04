Massacre of Russians in Kherson, an ambulance was also hit

15
ODESSA – “We need donors of absolutely all blood types”, warns the Blood center of Kherson and it is the most direct way of saying about this horrible day, about the carnage unleashed by an endless Russian bombardment that goes on even now, while in the evening let’s write these lines. “At least 21 dead” and dozens injured, unfortunately still a partial balance.
See also More than 223,000 people have died in the United States this year from the new crown, experts say "the epidemic is not over" – yqqlm