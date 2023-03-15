On March 9, 2023, Mr. Idriss Mahamat, then inspector of national education and civic promotion of the province of Dagana (Senegal), sent a letter to the principal of the modern high school of Massakory. In his note, the inspector gives the instruction to punish the girls of his establishment who have not honored with their presence the parades organized for March 8 in the province.

A note shared on social networks

On the morning of Friday, March 10, as usual, I connect to the blue bird network, Twitter. This is where I come face to face with the note of the supposed inspector, both petrified and amazed by the reasons that this gentleman advances in his lines. What does the parade represent in the eyes of his daughters? Or at least for the female cause?

So you will surely have noticed the indecency with which the inspector stands to make such a decision. Especially the day after such a symbolic day for girls and women, International Women’s Rights Day. However, in this Chad where absurdities reign order, it is not as surprising to read such aberrations. In addition, coming from an educational manager.

However, Massakory’s affair immediately took another turn in a short time. And now, in all discussions on social networks and even the media.

La double indignation

Beyond the substance of these aberrant remarks, their forms are still pathetic. By wanting to punish the girls for such an insignificant parade, the famous education inspector showed us all the colors. In the length of his message, there are serious faults. This is where the shoe pinches.

You will tell me : ” How did we get here, in our public administrations?“. And I would tell you that it is the result of bad governance and mediocrity. These evils are recurrent in this country, and in view of what is happening there, we still have a long way to go.

The underside of the Chadian administration

Like many of my indignant compatriots, this case has just lifted the curtains of the incongruities that lie in the Chadian administration. This is only the tip of the iceberg. This inspector is neither by far the first nor the last of its kind in this country. The proof, later, in another note of cancellation written this time by the provincial delegate in question, we find there again the texts riddled with faults.

Indeed, these unskilled civil servants are in a way the result of the nepotism so maintained by the system for decades. They are part of the lot of democracy.

Either way, this system is not ready to change outdated software within its administration. But in the meantime, as good citizens, let’s continue to denounce and humiliate like this until things change.