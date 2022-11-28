A massive explosion was heard in North London near Islington. The Daily Express reports it. The tabloid published an image showing a column of smoke rising from the site of the explosion which, according to some residents, was accompanied by a flash of lightning. The reason for the explosion is not yet known. According to the Daily Express, some citizens claimed it was lightning. Other people have reported disruption to internet services.

Hackney Police tweeted: “We’ve had a lot of calls about an explosion in the Stoke Newington area. No serious accidents have been reported to us.”