Home World Massive blast in North London: ‘Smoke after huge flash of light’
World

Massive blast in North London: ‘Smoke after huge flash of light’

by admin
Massive blast in North London: ‘Smoke after huge flash of light’

A massive explosion was heard in North London near Islington. The Daily Express reports it. The tabloid published an image showing a column of smoke rising from the site of the explosion which, according to some residents, was accompanied by a flash of lightning. The reason for the explosion is not yet known. According to the Daily Express, some citizens claimed it was lightning. Other people have reported disruption to internet services.

Hackney Police tweeted: “We’ve had a lot of calls about an explosion in the Stoke Newington area. No serious accidents have been reported to us.”

See also  The new crown virus may not disappear. How should we coexist with the "poison"-BBC News

You may also like

Foreign media: Japan kills 470,000 chickens after bird...

“Apartheid against seasonal workers: Switzerland apologizes and compensates...

Foreign media: U.S. relaxes oil sanctions on Venezuela,...

The United States fears overtaking China in the...

China, Xi Jinping’s dilemma in the face of...

Bird emergency in the United States: 1.8 million...

From Russian gas to the war in Ukraine:...

Boeing proposes a new “hybrid” weapon for Ukraine...

Japanese government: The number of newborns in Japan...

“Gaslighting” the word of 2022 for the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy