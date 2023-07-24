Massive Forest Fire Forces Largest Evacuation in Greek History as Heatwave Intensifies

Massive Forest Fire Forces Largest Evacuation in Greek History

A massive forest fire that swept through the Greek island of Rhodes has caused the largest evacuation operation in the country’s history. Thousands of tourists were forced to flee their hotels as the flames engulfed the central and southern parts of the island. The fire has been burning since Tuesday and is the biggest of the fires that have broken out in Greece, fueled by a heatwave that experts predict could become the longest ever recorded in the country.

Those affected by the flames described chaotic and terrifying scenes, with some having to leave on foot or find their own means of transport after being ordered to evacuate. Amy Leyden, a British tourist, recounted the horrifying experience of being told to leave her hotel immediately or risk not making it to safety. “It was terrifying,” she said. “We had our 11-year-old daughter with us, and we were walking down the road at two in the morning while the fire was reaching us.”

Another tourist, Cedric Guisset from Belgium, revealed that despite informing their hotel of the evacuation message they received on their phones, the hotel did not notice. With nowhere to go, Guisset and his family were forced to flee with only their identity documents, water, and something to cover their faces and heads.

The Greek government reported the evacuation of almost 19,000 people in Rhodes since Saturday. Authorities called it the largest effort of its kind ever seen in Greece, with 16,000 people moved by land and 3,000 by sea. The operation involved hotels, schools, sports centers, and conference centers to accommodate evacuees in safe areas of the island.

Currently, firefighters are focusing on three active fronts in the central and southern part of Rhodes. The fire is burning near the Kiotari and Lardos areas, not far from the Lindos archaeological site, which, fortunately, has not been threatened.

In response to the crisis, the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs will establish an assistance service to help tourists return to their respective countries. Tour operators have also organized charter flights to pick up travelers who wish to leave the island.

Unfortunately, eight people have already been taken to the hospital with respiratory problems due to the smoke and ash caused by the fire.

The ongoing forest fire in Rhodes has also directly impacted tourism. British airline Jet2 canceled all its flights and holiday offers to Rhodes, while the TUI tourist group canceled all vacation packages until Tuesday.

To compound the situation, Greece is currently facing a record-breaking heatwave. Thirteen departments, including the capital Athens, are under a red alert for forest fires, indicating the highest state of alarm due to the extreme risk of fire. Visiting hours for sites like the Acropolis have been revised due to the rising temperatures.

Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the National Observatory of Athens, warned that Greece will likely experience a heatwave of 15 to 16 days, potentially surpassing the country’s record of 12 consecutive days in July 1987. Lagouvardos also stated that Athens could break its all-time temperature record from 2007, when it reached 44.8 degrees Celsius (112.64 degrees Fahrenheit).

The extreme weather conditions are not limited to Greece. Many parts of the Northern Hemisphere have been experiencing extreme temperatures and unusual weather patterns. Scientists warn that these events may become more intense and frequent as the planet continues to warm.

As the situation in Rhodes and across Greece unfolds, authorities are working to ensure the safety of residents and tourists while battling the raging forest fires.