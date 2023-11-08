Massive Optus Outages Leave Millions Across Australia Without Service

Massive Outages to Optus Mobile Services Affect Hospitals and Banks Across Australia

Optus mobile services across Australia have experienced large-scale outages, leaving millions of users, including hospitals and banks, unable to make calls or use the internet. The telecom giant received reports of service outages early Wednesday morning, prompting engineers to investigate network failures affecting customers.

“We are aware that Optus Mobile and NBN services have been affected and are working to restore services as quickly as possible. We understand the importance of network services and apologize for any inconvenience caused,” said a statement from Optus.

In case of emergency, customers can still use their mobile phones to dial 000. However, Optus confirmed that dialing 000 from an Optus landline is not possible. Customers using another operator’s landline can dial 000.

NSW Health confirmed that the service outage had affected some hospital phone lines, but they are working to minimize disruption and ensure patient care and safety.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland expressed concern and urged Optus to prioritize updating the public through any possible channels.

Network expert Trevor Long warned that the service interruption could have severe knock-on effects, particularly for businesses that rely on Optus for payments and communications.

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) also warned customers that they may experience difficulties contacting the bank or receiving bank messages, including NetCode messages. Other services such as ATMs, NetBank, CommBank App, and CommBiz are still available, but there may be delays.

This is not the first time Optus has faced challenges. Last year, the company suffered a major cyber hack, compromising the personal details of nearly 10 million customers. In April this year, 100,000 customers launched a class action lawsuit alleging that Optus failed to protect customers’ personal information.

The extent and cause of the current outages are still being investigated, but the impact on Australians and the urgency of resolving the issue is clear.

Editor in charge: Zong Minqing

To learn more about Australia’s latest news and life information, please click dajiyuan.com.au

(This article may not be reproduced or mirrored on a website without permission)

Share this: Facebook

X

