Massive protests against gun violence in Serbia

Tens of thousands of people protested against gun violence in Serbia on Monday, after two gun attacks in the country last week that killed 17 people, including many children, and injured several other.

The peaceful protests were mainly concentrated in Belgrade, the capital, and in Novi Sad, a city in northern Serbia. They were called by a series of opposition parties to the populist government of the center-right Serbian Progressive Party: the protesters demanded the resignation of Interior Minister Bratislav Gasic and Aleksandar Vulin, head of Serbian intelligence, as well as the imposition of bans on a series of television broadcasts that protesters say promote violence.

With a demonstration in front of the seat of government in Belgrade, the demonstrators also demanded the resignation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, also of the Serbian Progressive Party, which in recent years has increasingly strengthened and consolidated its control over Serbian politics and society . Vucic, for him, he accused the opposition to use the suffering caused by last week’s two armed attacks for political purposes, calling its opponents “vultures”.

Although its rules for the possession of weapons are quite strict and include a series of requirements and checks, Serbia is the first country in Europe and the third in the world for possessed weapons: according to a survey made in 2018 by the Graduate Institute of Geneva, a research institute, in Serbia there are 39 weapons for every hundred people, most of whom are held without a valid license. Many are weapons kept by those who fought in the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s.

The two armed attacks that sparked the protests took place last Wednesday and Thursday, respectively in a school in Belgrade and in Mladenovac and Dubona, about 40 kilometers further south. In the first case, the attack was carried out by a thirteen-year-old student of the same school, Kosta Kecmanovic, who was carrying two pistols stolen from his father: Kecmanovic voluntarily surrendered to the police after the attack. In the second case, a 21-year-old man shot passersby with an automatic weapon while in a car, and was arrested the next day.

The two attacks provoked very intense reactions from public opinion, and the announcement by the government of its intention to adopt new measures to make the rules on the possession of weapons even more restrictive.

Among other things, on Friday Vucic granted an amnesty to all people who illegally possess weapons, inviting them to return them to the police without being punished. Amnesty began on Monday and will last 30 days: Serbian police he said that around 1,500 firearms were delivered on the first day alone. Such initiatives had worked in the past: in 2012, for example, an amnesty of this type had led to the voluntary surrender of over 170mila weapons.