Mastercard® and UniCredit Bank lead to the UEFA Champions League Final! | Info

Mastercard® and UniCredit Bank Serbia solemnly announced the winner of the award competition entitled “UniCredit and Mastercard® take you to the final of the UEFA Champions League 2023”. The lucky winner won a trip to Istanbul* for two, and tickets to the UEFA Champions League final football match, provided by Mastercard.

The competition was organized by UniCredit Bank Serbia and Mastercard® Serbia from March 13 to April 13 this year. All UniCredit Bank clients who made payments with Mastercard cards via Google pay and/or Apple Pay mobile wallet during that period had the right to participate.

Rastko Nicić, member of the Executive Board and director of retail and small business operations at UniCredit Bank Serbia, emphasized on this occasion: “At UniCredit Bank, we try to always meet the financial needs of our clients while following market trends, and now, through cooperation with the Mastercard company, we recognized a way to get closer to our customers in an especially interesting way. Through the prize competition, not only an interesting prize was made possible, but the importance of using digital payment channels and what the future actually brings us was highlighted.”

Jelena Ristić, director for the markets of Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Mastercard company, said: “For the modern user, experiences are the most important. In the field of payments, this means that they expect a simple and secure process, exactly the kind that mobile wallets provide, and the just-ended contest was an excellent opportunity for users to get to know it even better. We are glad that with our long-term partner, UniCredit Bank, we had the opportunity to reward the loyalty of users with valuable prizes and an exclusive experience, going to the final of the UEFA Champions League, and we continue to create unique moments.”

The winner of the Contest was declared the client who had the largest number of qualified transactions with their debit and/or credit Mastercard card issued by UniCredit Bank for individuals, and who also answered one “sports” question correctly. The prize includes an all-inclusive trip for two to Istanbul, accommodation and transfers, two first category tickets to the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final football match, provided by Mastercard, held at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, as well as cash of 15,000 dinars through a UniCredit Bank PrePaid gift card.

As part of the competition, the following 20 participants with the highest number of qualified transactions were awarded, and they received gift cards in the amount of 12,000 dinars.