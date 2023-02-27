It is known when the delayed Premier League matches are played.

Source: Anatolia/Samir Jordamović

The Premier League table will be completed on March 8 with the remaining games from the 17th and 18th rounds, that is, the Mostar and Sarajevo derbies, and the dates of those matches were announced this Monday.

Velež and Zrinjski will start their duel at 18:00, and this match will be played at the “Rođeni” stadium in Vrapčići, without the presence of spectators.

On the other hand, Sarajevo’s eternal derby, also without the presence of an audiencewill be played five hours earlier, and due to the reconstruction of the lawn at the “Koševo” stadium, Sarajevo will host the Željeznicar team in the training center of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica.

Before those delayed duels, all teams will play regular, 21st round matches this coming weekend.

Velež will host Borac, Zrinjski will host Posušje, Sarajevo will host Široki Brijeg, while Željezničar will host Sloboda on “Grbavica”.

