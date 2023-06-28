Matijas Lesor praised Ergin Ataman | Sport

Matijas Lesor tried to speak well of his coach Ergin Ataman, but he could have chosen his words more carefully so as not to underestimate the work of his recent boss, Željko Obradović.

Matthias Lesor he played the basketball of his life in the previous two seasons. He realized his full potential with Željko Obradović in Partizanand very soon after the end of the competitive year in which he helped win the ABA league – The Frenchman moved to the ranks of the Greek Panathinaikos. He got a contract that Partizan could not give him, and as soon as he put on the “green” jersey, he started pouring praises on the account of the new coach Ergin Ataman, thereby slightly underestimating his former teacher “Žoc”.

“Coach Ergin Ataman is the best coach in Europe in the last five years. He won the Euroleague twice, and he could have won the third if that year had not been interrupted due to the corona virus. He is very experienced and a good coach who knows how to win, which is very important . I can’t wait to see what it will bring to my game. I believe we will have a great collaboration.” said Lesor for the official website of Panathinaikos.

After that said goodbye to the Partizan jersey, Lesor told the website of the “Greens” that he is happy to be part of Panathinaikos and that he is ready to help them return to the paths of their old glory, since they did not have success in previous years. He also compared it with his recent club:

“Something similar happened with Partizan last year. I really like that I will participate in this effort, which I see as a challenge.”



The Frenchman added that he is well acquainted with the rich history of Panathinaikos, from whom Željko Obradović made a force in the 21st century, and he hopes to create a special relationship with the fans of the Athens club as well as with the black and whites:

“My connection with the fans of Partizan came naturally, I did not chase the team. I hope that the fans will love me as much as the fans of Partizan and appreciate the effort I will put in to help the team. These two teams have a large fan base with several similarities . It is important for Panathinaikos to return to success in order to bring joy to the world. A new team is being built, almost from scratch, with new players. There is not much we can say at this stage. We need to come together, work hard and watch each individual match. The goal is for him to return to where he belongs,” concluded the strong basketball player.

Meanwhile, the famous coach Bogdan Tanjević he attacked Matijas Lesor and Kevin Panter who are leaving Partizan, saying that he doesn’t like that right after good games they “turned their backs” on Željko Obradović. There are also rumors about the departure of Zeko Ledej to Maccabi, while the fate of Dante Exum is also uncertain.

