Matijas Lesor remains in Partizan Sport

The French center is reportedly negotiating heavily with the Black and Whites about continuing cooperation

Source: MN Press

Matthias Lesor and Partizan are in advanced negotiations on contract extension, the journalist of the Italian portal “basketinside.com” announced. Allegedly, “it is a multi-year contract with an improved salary,” it said.

Lesor is one of the best players in black and white this season and also one of the leading centers in the Euroleague. Under the leadership of Željko Obradović, he is playing a career season and his contribution to the success of the black and white team is enormous. Therefore, it would not be surprising if this announcement from Italy is correct, but, on the contrary, it would prove what seems obvious – that Partizan has the desire to continue with an excellent center.

However, before that, the club’s priority is the current Euroleague playoff series against Real Madrid. It will continue on Tuesday, with a match at Stark Arena, in which Lessor will not have the right to perform due to his participation in the fight in Madrid.

Lessor arrived among the black and whites in December 2021 after an unsuccessful episode at Maccabi and signed a new contract last summer. In the 2022/23 competition in the Euroleague, he scored 12 points with 7.2 rebounds per match and was officially declared a participant in the race for the MVP award. At the same time, he was officially declared the best center of the competition in the ABA league.