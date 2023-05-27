Mats Wilander praises Djokovic before Roland Garros | Sports

Mats Vilander spared no words of praise for Novak Djokovic before the new Roland Garros.

Izvor: Eurosport/Screenshot

He often criticized Rookie, emphasized that he could not achieve the greatest results, but in previous years Mats Vilander still had to admit his defeat. Now the commentator on “Eurosport” before Roland Garros pointed out that Novak is among the favorites for the trophy. He singled out the Serb and the world‘s number one tennis player Carlos Alkaz as the first favorites, and in the second round of favorites he put five more tennis players.

“The two favorites for me are Karlos Alkaraz and Novak Đoković, and then there are five behind them: Holger Rune, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Danil Medvedev and maybe a little behind Kasper Rud and Andrej Rubljov“, said Mats Vilander for “Eurosport”.

The Swede pointed out that Novak’s strength will be clear to everyone when the tournament starts on Monday with a duel with Aleksandar Kovačević.

“When the tournament starts and Novak starts winning, it will be clear why he is the favorite. But since there is no Rafa, a lot of things are much more open than before. We forget the greatest tennis players in the world quickly because the Grand Slams are bigger than them and bigger than anyone who will ever play,” he said.

He also mentioned that Carlos Alcaraz is on his way to being a mix of the Big Three – Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

“Karlos Alkaraz is an imitation of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic in one player! This is something we must not forget. And perhaps the biggest favorite from the shadows is Holger Rune because he is so young and obviously quality and self-confident. It’s clear that we haven’t seen the best tennis he can play from him, but maybe we can see it here.” said Vilander at the end for “Eurosport”.