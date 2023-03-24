The two-day National Conference of the Chambers of Commerce, “Designing tomorrow with courage”, has kicked off in Florence. The President of the Republic will participate Sergio Mattarellathe EU commissioner for economic affairs Gentilonithe Ministers of Enterprises bear and of the PA Zangrillothe president of Confindustria Bonomi.

After Covid “our country was able to show unexpected recovery capabilities“, said the President of the Republic, underlining that “the country is grateful to the entrepreneurs and workers who are actors in this result”.

“You are a permanent expression of a society that changes and renews itself and the dialogue with the institutions progresses. They want to contribute to building an innovative, more inclusive society. The chambers of commerce are aware of being part of the Republic: designing means having an acute perception of today and have a vision of the future,” said Mattarella.

“These are not easy times, starting from ongoing war which in Europe is disturbing our present and threatens the conditions of freedom and well-being painstakingly built after the Second World War, above all thanks to the farsighted choice of the European Community”, highlighted the head of state.

“It’s time for everyone, starting with the implementation of the Pnrr, to put themselves on the fence“, said Mattarella quoting Alcide De Gasperi, who with this expression invited the dossettians of the DC to make an effective contribution to the action of the party. “In thanking you for your commitment, I take the liberty of addressing you the invitation which in a very different context Alcide De Gasperi addressed in the post-war period, when it was necessary to rebuild Italy from the rubble and at the same time build an authentic democracy – these are the words of the head of state -. It is time for everyone, starting with the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, to put themselves on the fence”.

“There is consistency in the design of the future traced by the EU and Italy is proud to be a driving force. Today, however, there are also serious consequences in the economic sector, for example with inflation. It is a challenge that concerns our entire system We know that participation and unity are essential for cohesion, there can be no gap between economy and society. Progress must be ensured for the whole country. Participation and unity that the Constitution indicates to us for carrying out activities of general interest”, he added Mattarella.

Unioncamere, 130,000 under-35 companies disappeared in 10 years

In just over 10 years, around 130,000 companies led by under 35s (-20%) have disappeared in Italy, especially in the centre-south. So today, youth companies are just 8.7% of our entrepreneurial fabric and “there is no future without an environment favorable to the new generations. It is necessary to make it easier for young entrepreneurs to transform ideas into productive realities: guaranteeing the freedom to economic initiative is a constitutionally protected value”. Thus the president of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete, speaking at the National Conference of the Chambers of Commerce “Designing tomorrow with courage”, underway in Florence.

