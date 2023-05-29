Home » Mattarella “crowns” the Slovenian Roglic
Mattarella "crowns" the Slovenian Roglic

Mattarella “crowns” the Slovenian Roglic

The final stage of the Giro d'Italia in Rome crowns Primoz Roglic winner of the 106th edition after yesterday's masterpiece in the uphill time trial on Monte Lussari, and greets Mark Cavendish, who 15 years after his first victory in…

