The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, met the new Bishops of the Republic for the delivery of the certificates of honour.

The Presidency of the Republic has in fact established a Certificate of Honor since 2010 to reward those young minors who, due to their behavior or aptitudes, represent a model of good citizen.

The Certificate gives the title of Bishop of the Republic and is reserved for young people up to 18 years of age. It is granted to Italian citizens, even those residing abroad, and to resident foreign citizens, who were born in our country or have successfully attended Italian schools for at least 5 years.

ANSA.it “Solidarity for peace” the prevailing theme that inspired the choice for 2022 © ANSA

The winners have distinguished themselves in study, in cultural, scientific, artistic, sporting activities, in voluntary work or have performed acts or adopted behaviors inspired by civic sense, altruism and solidarity.

During the awards ceremony, the President of the Republic praised the Bishops for distinguishing themselves by their example and their behavior. “Negative expressions make more news in our country – said the head of state – but there are many good intentions, positive feelings and you have expressed them in concrete actions. Among you there are those who have understood the difficulties of other people and helped them, those who faced their own difficulties by making an example for others, those who intervened during the pandemic where public structures could not reach”.