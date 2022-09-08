Home World Mattarella in Tirana on the war in Ukraine: “Strong pressure is needed on Russia with sanctions, we are confident in the opening of negotiations”
The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, speaks from the presidential palace in Tirana for the first of the meetings of his official visit to Albania and North Macedonia. The head of state was greeted by the President of the Republic of Albania, Bajram Begaj, and by the guard of honor, with the national anthems of the two countries sung by the Republican Guard band. A bilateral meeting of the presidents is foreseen and then extended talks to the official delegations, which will be followed by statements to the accredited press. Accompanying Mattarella, representing the government, was the Minister of University and Research, Maria Cristina Messa.
During the press conference Mattarella thanked the Albanian president. “Great friendship between our countries, great harmony between the two countries”. And again: “Bond strengthened by common membership in the Atlantic alliance and hopefully soon also by the common presence in the European Union”. Mattarella then underlined that “the opening of the accession negotiations of Alabnia to the EU is important, we are shortly confident in the country’s entry into the union”. The President focused attention on projects that could become common. Like the energy and investments of Italian operators in Albania: «It is a fundamental economic partner for Italy».
«The Ukrainian situation attracts particular attention, we support its independence and the prospects for reconstruction». It is necessary, underlines Mattarella, “to put further pressure on Russia in the field of sanctions” and hopes “in the opening of negotiations to reach peace. A good sign is the agreement for the transport of Ukrainian wheat ». The President then described Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as “wretched”.

