The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, had a telephone conversation with the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, during which both stated “the great importance of the relationship between the two countries and shared the need for them to be agree conditions of full collaboration in every sector both bilaterally and in the European Union “. This is what we read in a note from the Colle shared also by a press release issued by the Elysée.

The note from the two presidents does not deliberately go into the details of the conversation. The joint communiqué – published simultaneously on the Elysée and the Presidency of the Republic websites – does not enter into the merits of the open bilateral dossiers and does not indicate any interventions. There is obviously – it has been learned – a generic wish to resume collaboration, without going into the details of the issues on the table.

Tension on migrants

The situation between the two countries is particularly tense after the management of migrant landings in recent days. The diplomatic confrontation risks dangerously screwing up. While Paris is still raising its tone, calling “Giorgia Meloni the great loser of this situation”, Berlin has lined up in support of the humanitarian aid. At the base of the controversy the hard fist adopted by the Italian government in reference to the landings. Relations between Paris and Rome have soured on the fate of about 230 migrants rescued by an NGO, pitting Macron’s centrist government against the newly elected right-wing Italian government. Last week, the Ocean Viking charity ship carrying migrants docked in the French port of Toulon after being rejected by Italy, with France criticizing Italy’s decision not to dock it in Italy. Paris had accused Rome of having broken a bond of trust and violated international laws on the protection of migrants while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the Paris reaction “incomprehensible and unjustified”.

A meeting between Prime Minister Meloni and Macron “is not expected at the moment” at the G20 which opened today in Bali, Tajani said. But if the Italian prime minister already last Friday had expressed his willingness to talk to each other “to put the solutions on the table”, France is not showing signs of openness. The spokesman for the French government, Olivier Véran, confirmed that Paris will not do what had been planned, or rather welcome “a little more than 3,000 people” who landed in Italy, “of which 500 by the end of the year”, as part of the solidarity mechanism.

Mattarella’s phone call to the French President is an attempt – yet another intervention by the Head of State – to ease the tension and bring the discussion back to a calmer track. A note from the Elysée opens to a broad clearing by underlining “the great importance of relations between France and Italy”. But the problems at the origin of the conflict are still all there. The European foreign ministers will deal with the issue of migrants this morning in Brussels at the request of the head of the Farnesina Tajani.

