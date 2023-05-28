Mattarella, the speech at the celebrations for Don Milani: “Never silence someone, much less a book or its presentation”





The school of Barbiana Of Don Lorenzo Milani “he tried to establish the habit of observing the things of the world with a critical spirit. Without never shy away from the comparisonwithout pretending to put a be silent someone, much less a book or his presentation“. The president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in a passage of his speech on the occasion of the celebrations for the centenary of the birth of don Milani, recalls what happened a week ago at Turin Book Fair: the Minister of the Family Eugenia Rockella who leaves the stage, where he was supposed to present his book, because of dispute of a group of activists and activists. It’s the pass more political of the intervention of Mattarella, the first president of the Republic visiting Barbianain the municipality of Vicchio (Florence), six years after the visit of Pope Francis in 2017. “I have a lot appreciated the words of President Mattarella, especially on a significant day such as the centenary of the birth of Don Milani and in a particular context such as the Barbiana school. Never silence anyone, never silence a book. Critical spirit e freedom of expression these are values ​​that our young people must learn to cultivate together”, writes Minister Fdi Roccella on Facebook.

Mattarella has reached the cemetery to deposit a flower pillow on the tombstone of Don Milani, then a visit to the Chapel and finally the ceremony in the school of Barbiana. Which the head of state recalls several times in his speech. “Barbiana’s school lasted all day. He was trying to instill the desire to learnwillingness to work together to the others“, underlines precisely in the passage that precedes his warning regarding what happened at the Book Fair. Mattarella also highlights another aspect of Don Milani’s teaching, which is always linked to theactuality politics: “In his inimitable action as an educator – and his “boys” can testify to this – he rather thought of the school come place of promotion and not of social selection. A conception full of modernity, far ahead of those who lingered in models differ dal dictated constitutional“, says the President of the Republic. Which then refers to the choice of the premier Georgia Melons and of his government to have the Ministry of Education and Merit: the merit, says Mattarella, “is not the amplification of advantage of those who are already favorites. I deserve is to give new opportunities to those who don’t have any, because it’s right and so Italy doesn’t lose talent; valuable if they find the opportunity to express themselves, as everyone must be guaranteed”.

In introducing his speech, Mattarella explains that Don Milani “was above all a maestro. An educator. Guide for the young people who grew up with him first in the popular school of Calenzano, and then of Barbiana”. “consistent witness e uncomfortable for the civil and religious community of his time. Outrider – he continues – of a culture that has worn out il privilege e the marginalizationwho meant the knowledge not only as a right for all but also as a tool for the full development of the human personality. Have been a sign of contradictionAlso stingingmeans that it has not passed among us in vain but, on the contrary, has fulfilled the function that was closest to his heart: to make people grow, to make their critical sense grow, to really give an outlet to the anxieties that accompanied, from the republican choice, there new Italy“.

Don Milano “had been sent here, a Barbianain this village in the woods of Mugello because its canons, in their radicality, they displaced the inertia“. From Barbiana, continues Mattarella, “Don Milani’s message spread forcefully to the point of reaching every corner of Italy“. And “the prime mover of his ideas of justice and equality was just the school. The school as a lever to counter the poverty. It is no coincidence that today the expression ‘educational poverty‘ to affirm the risks deriving from a school that fails to be a vehicle for citizen training ”, underlines Mattarella. Who then quotes a sentence from the prior: “The world – said Don Milani – is divided into two categories: it is not that one is more intelligent and the other less intelligent, one rich and the other less rich. A man has a thousand words and a man has hundred parole“. For this reason, continues the President of the Republic, “the school, in a democratic country, cannot fail to have as its own first purpose and horizon the elimination of every distinction“.

“School belongs to everyone. School should be for everyone“, underlines Mattarella, taking up another phrase of Don Milani: “One school it selects destroys the culture. It takes away the means of expression for the poor. He takes away the knowledge of things from the rich”. The Head of State continues: “His boys did not have the parole. That’s why they came excluded. And if they hadn’t conquered them, they would have stayed forever excluded. Earning words meant walking on one road to liberation. But he also called to grow one’s conscience as a citizen; feel, at the same time, holder of rights e responsible of the community in which you live”. Don Milani was “a great Italian who, with his lesson, invited to exercise a responsibility active. His ‘I care‘ has become a universal motto. The motto of those who refuse selfishness e the indifference. That expression was accompanied by another. She said: ‘As long as there is fatigue, there is hope’. Without the effort of commitment, society does not improve. Commitment accompanied by trust that illuminates the path of those who really want to build. And he has traveled a real construction path“, adds Mattarella. Who recalling the figure of don Milani highlights another aspect: “he had a very strong sense of politics. If the Gospel was the fire that drove him to love, the Constitution it was his gospel layman“. Here’s another quote: “I’ve learned that other people’s problems are the same as mine. Sorting out together is the policy. To get out of it alone is avarice”. Mattarella comments: “It’s hard to find words more effective“.