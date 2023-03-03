Home World Mattarella’s homage to the victims of the shipwreck, silence in front of the coffins
World

Mattarella’s homage to the victims of the shipwreck, silence in front of the coffins

Mattarella’s homage to the victims of the shipwreck, silence in front of the coffins

by gds.it – ​​3 hours ago

The gaze straight ahead; hands in recollection. In absolute silence. The photo released by the Quirinale of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella in front of the coffins of migrants lined up on the parquet of the sports hall of…

