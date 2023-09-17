Matte black tap is Lorenzetti’s bet – MONDO MODA

A Lorenzetti presents a complete line with taps, bathroom accessories and sink valves in matte black finish. The Flatt Black Matte faucet line has versions for washbasin, kitchen table and wall, focusing on modern and minimalist design.

The Attic Quadra accessory kit consists of five pieces: soap dish, towel bar, hanger, wastepaper container and towel rack ring. The Sink Valve is sold separately and offers a universal fit to be installed in different types of basins.

Lorenzetti Matte Black Flatt Faucet @ publicity

With a typical sanitary metal finish, the new lines present an elegant and unique style that suits different decor styles. Even though it is a neutral tone, matte black is capable of transforming environments, especially when combined with coverings that match the tone.

Matte Black Flatt taps feature a ¼ turn ceramic mechanism, the same one used in sanitary metal lines, which guarantees durability of up to 200,000 activation cycles, up to seven times longer than common mechanisms. The attached aerator provides savings of up to 50% in water consumption by standardizing the jet, avoiding splashes and consequently waste.

The kitchen tap guarantees mobility and practical use due to the movable spout. The attribute increases the jet’s operating area and makes it easier to place a bowl or pan in the sink, for example.

To ensure convenience and safety in use, Lorenzetti’s new products are also tested according to the same sanitary metal standards, which guarantees reliability and safety.

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.