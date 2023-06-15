Matteo Romagnoli, the “sixth” man of the welfare state, has died

The producer and manager has died at the age of 43 Matthew Romagnolithe “sixth” component of The welfare statethe group that with A life on vacation he made himself known to the general public by finishing second at the 2018 Sanremo Festival.

In 2008 Romagnoli had founded the Garrincha Discsone of the most important independent labels that has in its catalog, in addition to Lo Stato Sociale, also Ex Otago, I will leave it out, The list rep.

Musician and singer, he had been the artistic producer for the first records of Lo Stato Sociale before following their career as a manager and signing (also A life on vacation) as author along with them.

The greeting of the welfare state

“If this life is hell we’ll put it on a sheet but we won’t go shopping it will be just a game waiting for a million clouds to pass and the heart to resume its course. Bye Matteo, bye Johnny, bye Mareo, bye J, hello Quincy, hello Romagolo, hello Gennaro and hello another million ways we have called you in these years of living with you where you saved our lives, you scolded us, you loved us more than anyone. Without you we are alone 5 assholes*, before there were 6 of us and it was much better”, reads the post.

“Before we were a million and it was beautiful, because you let everyone in and only inside your creature could so many freaks live together, only inside garrincha is it possible to find your love for flaws and perfection. Now we are broken, but from these pieces we will try to build something unreleaseable, that you, wherever you are, will make music”, concludes the band’s post.

the garrincha

In 2008 Romagnoli had founded Garrincha Dischi which recalled its founder with a message: “Matteo loved songs, writing songs. Going to concerts, doing concerts. Collecting records, making records. ‘One that if he hadn’t spent all those money in music would have bought a house of his own, even a pretty big one”. A visionary capable of tracing a road where there was no road yet. Matteo gave life to a scene, discovering and producing with his creature, Garrincha Dischi, some among the seminal bands for the Italian independent scene”.

“Matteo knew how to imagine and create a new musical world – continues the label’s message – free ‘because, even if the others didn’t want us, we were convinced that our music could reach many people’. He knew how to see the beauty in defects and packaged, by hand and with love, the songs from the demo (‘which is always better!’) to the cover. Matteo has always loved to bring people together, so Garrincha remains a party”.