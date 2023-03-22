by blogsicilia.it – ​​12 minutes ago

Matteo Cosenza’s dream has come true, a young autistic Syracusan, who graduated from the art institute of Syracuse, who last summer had met the stylists Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Yesterday was the first day of work…

