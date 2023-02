On Tuesday 10 May, at 12:00, at the Senate of the Republic, the press conference will be held to present the national edition of Matteotti’s trials “The blood of Matteotti, the seed of the Republic”.

Speakers: Dario Franceschini, Riccardo Nencini, Alberto Aghemo, Anna Maria Buzzi. Gianni Marilotti will conclude.

READ the poster invitation