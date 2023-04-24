Matthia Pezzoni attacked by pickpockets on the subway in Milan while warning passengers of the risk of theft

Attacked by pickpockets who, now they routinely prey on subway passengers in the corridors of Milan Central Station, and by a boy, probably a minor, their accomplice. The 34-year-old was the victim of the beating Matthias Pezzoni one of the founders of the MilanoBellaDaDio Instagram page, supporter of the League and president of the “Committee for Security for Milan” , born a few months ago on the initiative of some citizens. He was filming the group of thieves. The complaint started from the former regional councilor for security, Riccardo De Corato (now vice president of the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber) and confirmed by the Police .

Pezzoni, we read in reconstruction offered by the Milan Police Headquarters«was in an interchange corridor between the MM3 and the MM1 e he was alerting passengers to the presence of pickpockets», when he was attacked. First by three women, and then by a young man who was following them and who punched him in the eye. The victim was rescued by 118 and medicated at the Polyclinic in “green” code. After the beating, the four attackers managed to escape, despite the intervention of the Polmetro, the police unit that operates on the subway lines.